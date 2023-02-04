Yogi applies for Aberdeen job

John Hughes has announced that he has applied for the vacant managerial role at Aberdeen.

Speaking on Sportsound, the former Hibs, Livingston, Inverness and Ross County boss said: "I've applied for the job, but I've gone through the proper channels and done it right.

"I think my CV stands up with anyone. As Willie [Miller] says, I'm not a dinasour and I think it would be a good fit - good experience in Scottish football, and I've won things.

"Sometimes I think it gets overlooked, but hopefully I get the chance to speak to them."