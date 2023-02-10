Guardiola on financial charges, player focus and Villa 'weapons'

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Guardiola was defiant about City’s innocence after the club received more than 100 Premier League charges for alleged breaches of financial rules: "My club, my owner, my chairman have explained everything over the last three or four years. Everyone in this marvellous country is innocent until proven guilty."

He referred multiple times to City overturning a Uefa ban from European club competitions in 2020 after being accused of breaching Financial Fair Play: "We proved to Uefa that we were completely innocent. We have lived this story before and I will rely on the words of my people."

He said City have "already been condemned", adding: "There are just charges and suggestions. There are 19 teams accusing us without giving us opportunity to defend. Who will restore the damage done to us? Our job is on the pitch and let the lawyers defend us in court."

The off-field "noise" will not affect his players: "We have lived this before and we have done our talking on the pitch. The players will be focused in our game just like they have been in the past."

On Aston Villa, Guardiola said: "We try to play well, against a good team with many weapons. They have a manager with a lot of experience in important games."

