J﻿ohn 'Yogi' Hughes will never be short of a story or 10, usually accompanied by that roaring and infectious cackle of his.

The former Hibs player, captain and boss has been been holding court on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, where he talks dressing-room pranks and John Collins' cycling mishap.

G﻿erman striker Dirk Lehmann was on the receiving end during his time at Easter Road...

"﻿When you’re injured, you’re bored," said Yogi. "They’re out training and I got the hammer and nails, tsh, tsh, tsh, nailed his shoes to the floor. Stuck the socks in too.

“When he came back in, he’s blow-drying his hair and getting all done up, then goes to get his shoes, and says, ‘YOU!’ He knew who it was instantly.

“I hid from him for weeks. He was gonnae kille me. He saw the funny side of it eventually.”

O﻿n his cycling adventures with fellow former Hibee Collins, Yogi says: "We were coming along to a give-way, and about 20 riders from a cycling club are battering along, they overtake us.

“Nobdy overtakes JC – so he gives the nod, ‘Catch them’. We come to the end of the give way and it’s a left or right.

"We’re right among them and he couldn’t get his feet out the pedals – boom, he took about five of them out!"