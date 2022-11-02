M﻿ikel Arteta is not complaining about Arsenal's gruelling fixture schedule that leaves them facing a Thursday night game against Zurich before a 12:00 GMT kick-off at Chelsea on Sunday.

T﻿he Gunners need a win against the Swiss side to guarantee a first-placed finish in Group A of the Europa League and Arteta is trusting in the plan to make sure his players are ready to deliver in both games.

"﻿It's been a challenge having to play every three days and trying to load the players equally over the past five or six weeks," he said. "But we have managed to do it.

"﻿We have not repeated too many blocks of four games with certain individuals, and we will continue that to try to get everyone as fresh as possible and keep their rhythm."

I﻿t is rare for a Sunday fixture to be played at midday, exacerbated by the fact Chelsea get their Champions League game out of the way on Wednesday and have an extra day's rest.

"﻿We know that when playing in the Europa League this can be an issue," said Arteta. "The early kick-off is a little unusual, but it's what we have. We will certainly have a competitive team against Zurich."