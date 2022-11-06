E﻿mlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A﻿ bit of refreshing honesty from David Moyes after this defeat.

H﻿e admitted his side deserved nothing from the game - and that VAR was right to overturned the penalty they were awarded late on.

The Scot says he was "surprised" by the performance considering the fact they had won their last six games at home.

T﻿he 11 changes made from the midweek trip to Romania feels like they cannot blame that either.

S﻿aid Benrahma's opening goal was brilliant - albeit slightly against the run of play.

A﻿nd they barely created a clear-cut chance after that.

A﻿nd Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise, in the final seconds, turned it round.

There were boos from the home fans at full-time and captain Declan Rice acknowledged: "They're probably right to boo us in a way because we weren't good enough."