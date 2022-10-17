F﻿ormer Nottingham Forest midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes his old club are unrecognisable from the side that started the Premier League season and thinks Steve Cooper has a lot to do at the City Ground.

B﻿rennan Johnson missed a late penalty at Wolves on Saturday as Forest slipped to the bottom of the table with a 1-0 defeat, and Jenas says he understands the supporters' frustrations.

"﻿The fans would be more buoyant if they could see the team they saw in the first few games," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"﻿They had energy and were creating chances but, at the moment, it's really not pretty. This was a really poor game of football all round and I think one of Cooper's biggest problems is finding his best XI.

"﻿Wolves took their chance to get their goal, Forest missed theirs and these are the small margins in this league. There is so much for Cooper to work on with this side."

F﻿ull reaction from Molineux is available at 09'45 on BBC Sounds