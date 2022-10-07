﻿West Ham boss David Moyes: "We want to try and get going - I think the players are beginning to show signs of getting back to form.

"We're beginning to get one or two goals. I think we should be scoring more, but a clean sheet and the team winning is always good."

On a narrow victory: "Anderlecht hadn't conceded any goals in the group stage previously, so it was always going to be tight. We missed a hatful of opportunities to score and made it a bit scary for ourselves, but overall I thought we deserved the victory.

"I don't think you're seeing anybody win by big margins in this competition. Football throughout Europe is really competitive and it was another tough game tonight."