A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

On Monday, season tickets at Leeds United became available for renewal, with prices increasing by 10% if relegation is avoided. This tellingly went unannounced on their social channels.

Since the last 10% increase in the summer of 2021, the cheapest season tickets cost 'only' £20.21 per game, but because of poor form, that has worked out to be £96 per win.

The main gripe among many fans has not been the results - Leeds fans will go to Elland Road regardless. But what have been criticised are the facilities, the wait for service, and the food and drinks on offer. Many fans haven't noticed a difference in the matchday experience since the Championship era.

In the renewal statement, Leeds mentioned the 21,850 on the waiting list for season tickets – a line some might interpret as passive-aggressive. Showing a bit of love and loyalty to existing season ticket-holders would go some way to ameliorate some of the ill will that's resulted from poor performances.

In a cost of living crisis, in a relegation battle, in a stadium with a Championship matchday experience, now seems the wrong time to be asking more of embattled fans.