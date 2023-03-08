Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester City announced a record loss of £92.5m on Tuesday and they have now lit the path the Foxes will return to over the next few seasons.

the club said "primary playing assets" had been kept "while making further significant investments in player acquisitions and salaries" and that was the "primary factor" in the loss. But that highlights the danger of stretching to reach the riches of the Champions League and not getting there.

However, with chief executive Susan Whelan hinting at a return to a model of benefiting from the sale of one key asset each year, Leicester may be bracing for the departure of one of their best players.

Given eight are out of contract this summer and a natural rebuild is inevitable, eyes are flickering around the squad to see who holds the most value. Perhaps the only one who could fetch a fee above £50m would be talisman James Maddison.

That would be a disaster for the team, because the Foxes have often looked toothless this season without their number 10. He just makes things tick.

But with the possible need to replace anywhere from three to eight players this summer, it might be a sacrifice that has to be made to ensure the quality of new signings is good enough.