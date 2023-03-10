Fulham v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Fulham are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L7) since a 2-1 home win in January 2012. They've lost all four against the Gunners at Craven Cottage in this run.

Arsenal have won all four of their away Premier League London derbies this season by an aggregate score of 8-0. In the history of the English Football League, no side has ever won five consecutive away London derbies while keeping a clean sheet each time.

Fulham have lost 16 of their past 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (W2), including each of the last nine in a row. The exceptions in this run were victories in March 2006 (vs Chelsea) and March 2009 (vs Manchester United).