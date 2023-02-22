Fulham v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Fulham are winless in their past five Premier League meetings with Wolves (failing to score in the past four) since a 5-0 victory in March 2012 (D2 L3).

Wolves won their most recent Premier League away game against Fulham 1-0 in April 2021, last winning consecutive top-flight visits to Craven Cottage in December 1962 (three in a row).

Since the resumption of the Premier League following the World Cup break, only Manchester United (seven) have won more games than Fulham (six). Fulham have won 11 Premier League games in total so far this season, last winning more in a single top-flight campaign in 2011-12 (14).