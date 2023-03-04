Ross County 0-2 Motherwell: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells Sportsound: "I thought we were excellent today. You look at the decisions today, and they cost us.

"We had numerous chances and were comfortable. VAR decides the penalty wasn't a penalty, and he changes his mind [over the Baldwin red card] when Van Veen is 30 yards out and Connor Randall is tearing at him. I find that strange. That kills us.

"Even with 10 men we came back into it, put their goals under pressure. It didn't fall for us today. I was really happy with the performance, proud of them and the way we played.

"If we play like that, 11 v 11, we'll pick up more points going forward.

"We pushed and pressed right till the end to try and get a goal back. It was two decisions that impacted the game. I look at the way we played, I thought we were terrific."