Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game against Leicester at Villa Park on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On team news as skipper John McGinn returns to contention: “He will be in the squad. Lucas Digne has trained as normal with us this week. Diego Carlos is starting to train with us but, of course, he won’t play tomorrow.”

Bertrand Traore is returning from his loan spell in Turkey, although won’t be available tomorrow: “I followed him when he was playing for Lyon. When we were speaking about who can improve our squad, he is our player. We are in need of a player like him.”

Young striker Jhon Duran has impressed in training: “We have to support him and not give him pressure but he is a striker to compete with Ollie Watkins. He’s hungry to build up quickly and he’s learning quickly from his team-mates. He could make his debut tomorrow.”

On Leicester, who have not won a Premier League game since the World Cup, Emery added: “They have very good players but maybe they are in a moment where they don’t feel 100% confident. We are at home and we need points because we want to get into the top ten.”

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences