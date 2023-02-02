Max Wober said after just one week with Leeds United he feels like he has always been there because of how easily he has settled in.

The 24-year-old has played five games since his move from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the January transfer window.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope about his move from Red Bull Salzburg, he said: "It’s probably the only time when I really get nervous. You know you are going to meet 50 new people, 25 of these are players. They all are competing with each other and you don't know what they are like, how their personalities are.

"Normally most of them are always really nice, really helpful and you get in touch with them easy. But sometimes there can be players, especially in the same position, they are going to be tough to you because they want to show you from the first moment that you are not going to take my place.

"But I have to say when I came here, I’ve never arrived to a team that was that helpful, that nice, that friendly. It doesn’t matter which player, even if we are competing for a position, it was such an easy transition coming into this team.

"One week here and it’s like I’ve always played here. I know everybody, I speak to everybody, we are joking around. Settling in was really easy and I can only thank all the team-mates for having that personality because it just makes it easy for every new player that comes to this team."

