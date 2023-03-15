BBC Radio Merseyside’s Paul Salt believes no team would be even considering a comeback win against Real Madrid in the Champions League other than Liverpool.

The Reds lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield, however will take inspiration from beating Barcelona in the 2019 semi-final after losing the first leg 3-0.

"The head says it is not possible but I remember Barcelona when everyone was saying 'what is the point of going to the second leg?' I wonder how many people didn’t bother going to it because they thought it might not happen," he told the The Red Kop podcast.

"I know this is even harder but there is just that little tiny bit of me going 'we are going to do this'. It is just so Liverpool, it is the most Liverpool team ever. No other team would even be considering doing it."

Presenter Giulia Bould added: "I wonder will that get in Madrid's head? As [against] any other team, they are thinking 'we have this sewn up'. But they are facing Liverpool and probably thinking 'they have done it before and could do it again'.

"I think a goal in the first five or six minutes and it is game on."

