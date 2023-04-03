Rafael Benitez, Jesse Marsch, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Adi Hutter are all contenders for the vacant Leicester City managerial job. (Mail), external

Graham Potter's sacking by Chelsea will also spark huge interest at the Foxes, with the manager previously identified as a potential successor to Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury), external

Potter could be offered an immediate return to management at the King Power. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile. Newcastle United are firm favourites to sign midfielder James Maddison. (Football Insider), external

