We asked for your views on Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Sheffield United.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Waasil: Routine win for City - never really expected anything else. A Riyad Mahrez hat-trick will be something interesting for Pep Guardiola to think about in terms of team choices for the coming crucial games.

Sam: Excellent performance, I thought Manuel Akanji’s passing was amazing, Kyle Walker showed off his pace and Mahrez showed his amazing dribbling.

Graham: I was at Wembley and it was all a bit too easy really and City rested so many first-team players. But fair play to Sheffield United as they had great support. A shame they couldn't play the two City players they had on loan.

Rodrigue: Incredible what Manchester City are achieving. Competing at a high level every season isn't simple but the club has been doing so since Guardiola's appointment. What a performance by Mahrez! He hit a hat-trick after consecutive games without playing. The mentality is there. Good luck for the Real Madrid game.