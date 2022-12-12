Arsenal have joined the list of clubs, including Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are keen on Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external

They are also keen on Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, but the asking price for him and Felix could be too high. (Football London) , external

The Gunners are also monitoring the status of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, along with Manchester United, while Premier League rivals Newcastle are hoping to sign the 24-year-old United States international. (Mirror), external

