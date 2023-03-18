Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson tells Sportsound: "The first half wasn't acceptable. We were miles off it. We asked them to do certain things, they didn't do it. We asked them to get in behind, get second balls, don't give cheap free kicks away. They didn't do any of that.

"It's not often I have a go at them, but at half time I wasn't happy. James [Brown] was one of many I could have taken off because it was not good enough.

"I need to start thinking about how we start games, its probably one of our weaknesses. We can't give ourselves mountains to climb. Our subs came on, gave us composure and linked the play well.

"We'll take the point but we're not happy with how we played. That said, Kilmarnock played really well and forced us to make mistakes. Exactly what I asked my players to do."