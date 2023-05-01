We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Aarif: After a breathtaking start full of verve, intensity and goals, Liverpool were authors of their own misfortune by allowing Spurs a way back in thanks to sloppiness and complacency. The crazy injury-time drama culminating in Diogo Jota scoring the winner just about summed up our season. I feel emotionally drained!

Rhodri: Best game of the season so far by far. My heart sank when Richarlison scored that goal, but that Jota goal is up there with the best moments of my life. But seriously, we can't bottle any more games like this.

Chris: They used to know how to close out games. Something just missing.

Anthony: First 15 minutes was like the Liverpool of old - electric, high intensity and chances galore. We then continued to control the game until Kane pulled one back, and then the nerves began to kick in. Second half we were a shadow of ourselves, and Tottenham deserved to bring it back to 3-3. Just something about Anfield though - what a game!

Tottenham fans

Paul: I really feel for our world-class strikers - they score goals time after time, despite the frustration of having to live with our useless defence conceding soft goals time after time.

Noam: Ryan Mason has solved one of our main problems - lack of creativity. But there is a bigger problem he needs to address because our defence is all over the place, with the centre-backs too far out to stop a counter-attack and not brave enough to attempt a tackle. This seriously needs fixing.

Henry: I cannot think what was going through Lucas Moura's mind but that was ludicrous what he did [giving the ball away to Jota for the winner]. He should hold his head in shame. Gutted.

Craig: Oh for Tottenham to go a full 90 minutes without being Spursy. On Sunday, they bookended things nicely for Liverpool. When will we learn how to defend? Shambolic. Just can’t wait for this season to end.