Leeds United have confirmed tributes will take place at tonight's match against Liverpool at Elland Road.

The weekend marked the 34th anniversary of the tragedy in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

In a statement released by the club, they said: "Following consultation with Liverpool Football Club, both teams will come together at tonight's match to pay their respects to the 97 football supporters who lost their lives after the Hillsborough tragedy.

"Each captain will walk out onto the field with flowers in memory of the 97. Following the on-pitch handshakes, there will be a tannoy announcement and images on the big screen.

"While that takes place, each captain will walk over to the away supporters section at Elland Road and lay the flowers in front of the fans."

The club added: "Everyone connected with Leeds United wishes to share their love and sends support to the families, friends and survivors."