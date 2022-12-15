Bournemouth's new American owner Bill Foley has described himself as a 'dictator' in his first BBC interview since buying the Premier League club.

He told BBC South Today's Lewis Coombes: "I've always been intrigued by football. It's the most popular sport in the world that's played everywhere.

"The number one league in the world is the Premier League. So I've been looking at different investment situations for the Premier League for several years.

"But I'm not a good minority owner, it just doesn't work for me, because I'll get frustrated and I won't be happy.

"So I had to wait for a situation where I could buy the team myself, with my partners, and control the destiny of the team."

'It's going to be frustrating'

"I've always said with the Vegas Golden Knights [his NHL team] if there's a mistake made it's on me, I'll take responsibility, and I plan on doing the same with AFCB.

"The first priority is the new training facility and a new academy on the land the club already own.

"Until we get the team out of their current training facility we can't build a new stadium.

"It's going to be frustrating because it will take a few years."

Read more of Foley's BBC interview here