A new episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast is available to download on BBC Sounds.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk talks about the Chelsea win, Julio Encisco and being back at Wembley.

Former Seagulls FA Cup finalist Gary Stevens remembers meeting Manchester United 40 years ago. And Russ Pearce from Seagulls over Spain also looks ahead to a special day out for himself and the fans.

Listen now on BBC Sounds