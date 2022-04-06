Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Where do you even begin with what we witnessed at the Amex on Saturday?

Brighton racked up 31 shots against rock bottom, relegated Norwich. Just four of those were on target and only one serious extended Tim Krul in the Canaries goal, the Dutchman making an outrageous reaction save from his compatriot Joel Veltman early in the second half.

Despite this huge catalogue of squandered opportunities, one chance took all the headlines. Neal Maupay simply had to beat Krul from the penalty spot and the Albion would have ended their six-game losing streak with a win - and scored in front of their home fans for the first time since 18 January.

With grim predictability, Maupay sent his spot-kick into orbit. The ball was last seen flying over nearby Rottingdean Village on its way out to the English Channel and Maupay’s native France.

While a Premier League striker should be able to, at the very least, hit the target with an unchallenged shot from 12 yards, holding Maupay fully responsible for the miss was nonsense. Most of the blame deserved to go to Graham Potter as the man who nominated Maupay as taker in the first place.

Maupay’s record from the spot is woeful. Not only that, but Potter had Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard on the pitch - both of whom scored their most recent Albion penalties and both were full of confidence off the back of impressive international performances for Argentina and Belgium respectively.

Maupay should never have been put in the position to miss a penalty in the first place. As the striker who has scored over 35% of the Albion’s goals since his arrival from Brentford, Brighton will be praying that the miss has not completely shattered his confidence for the remaining eight games of the season.

If the Seagulls are to start scoring goals and winning points again, chances are Maupay will be central to it.