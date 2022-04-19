Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

When he signed for £40m from relegated Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, many raised an eyebrow at the transfer of Nathan Ake to Manchester City.

Seemingly sitting behind Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the centre-back rankings, he could be pushed out as a stand-in left-back, and only used as a 'last resort'.

Injuries hampered his 2020-21 campaign, and he was limited to 13 appearances for the Blues last season. He's waited his time - and this term has racked up 23 games so far.

Since the injury to Ruben Dias at the start of March, Ake has looked assured at the back - a calming influence with important tackles, big headers and organisation.

"I'm feeling good," Ake told BBC Radio Manchester. "I'm enjoying my football, playing more and more. You have more confidence the more you play. I'm happy the more I can contribute."

His form and his patience has not gone unnoticed by his manager Pep Guardiola either.

"He’s so reliable," Guardiola said at his news conference on Tuesday for the game against Brighton. "Especially when you behave like that, you get the rewards you deserve."

Guardiola is referring to his players living their lives 24/7 for football. He's said it in the past of Dias, Stones and Raheem Sterling. Guardiola demands from his squad what he demands of himself - a lifestyle dedicated to the game. Eat, sleep, drink football.

"He never has a bad face, always helping - he’s an exceptional person," Guardiola added. "His mother and his late father must be so proud.

"For these types of people [who are] always thinking to help the others, in the end the situation goes well."

Ake is a true example of bide your time, work hard and your opportunities will come - and it's been a delight watching him over the past few weeks.

