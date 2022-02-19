West Ham v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Kurt Zouma starts for West Ham as David Moyes makes three changes to the side that grabbed a late draw at Leicester.

Zouma, who pulled out during the warm-up of that one, replaces Issa Diop, while Ryan Fredericks comes in for Vladimir Coufal and Saïd Benrahma starts instead of Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.