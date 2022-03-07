Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle's fifth win in six games put further space between themselves and the relegation zone, but this was a functional rather than spectacular victory over a Brighton side that could not take advantage of their intricate play.

The first 10 minutes were a case in point. Graham Potter's well-drilled side created space down the flanks but were thwarted by former Brighton defender Dan Burn, who had an excellent game.

But after an encouraging start, the game switched Newcastle's way as Chris Wood sold Shane Duffy a dummy, sent Murphy away and Ryan Fraser tucked in the rebound.

But the hosts' lacklustre start to the second half led to Lewis Dunk pulling a goal back when he lost Wood, who is still yet to score in seven games since his £25m move from Burnley.

That led to a period where Newcastle lost control of the game. They were let off because Brighton failed to find the killer pass as the home fans began to show their nerves and frustration as the likes of Joe Willock gave the ball away.

The Magpies have given away more points than any other Premier League team from winning positions, but they held on and victory moves Newcastle seven points clear of the relegation zone, one place behind Brighton, who slip to 13th after a fourth successive defeat.