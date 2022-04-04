West Ham win again as errors cost Everton

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at London Stadium

West Ham's dream season continued with a 2-1 win over Everton, but the Toffees' relegation fears are growing by the game.

The Hammers scored first through Aaron Cresswell's superb free-kick, which came just minutes after Richarlison nearly put the visitors ahead - he had taken the ball around Lukasz Fabianski but was denied a goal by Ryan Fredericks' excellent covering.

After not having a shot on target in the first half, Everton improved at the start of the second with Mason Holgate's half volley, which went in via a deflection off Pablo Fornals, to make it 1-1.

But just when Everton had done the hard work and got themselves level, Alex Iwobi's mistake five minutes later led ultimately to Jarrod Bowen's winning goal to take West Ham sixth.

The Hammers will now focus on the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday, while Everton, without an away league win since 28 August, have a massive game themselves at relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday.

The Toffees will be without defender Michael Keane, needlessly sent off following two late challenges on Michail Antonio.

Everton boss Frank Lampard remains confident his side will stay up, but they need to improve and cut out the basic mistakes to do so.