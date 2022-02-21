Blues net late on to extend Palace's winless run

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Winners keep going until the very end.

This is a quality which was illustrated perfectly by reigning world and European champions Chelsea at Selhurst Park as they scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side last played in the top flight almost a month ago when they defeated Tottenham, and have had a week's rest since winning the Club World Cup last Saturday.

It looked like they would be frustrated by their hosts but Hakim Ziyech popped up at the back post to stroke in a delightful volley from Marcos Alonso's cross.

Up until that point, they had been finding it difficult to make inroads against a resolute Palace side that have now gone six games in the Premier League without victory.

The Eagles did not have a single shot on target in the entire contest - both Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha failing to work Edouard Mendy from promising positions.