David Martindale is viewing the next month as "an opportunity" for his Livingston side to move into the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

Currently seventh in the table, they enter a run of games against sides their manager believes are of a "similar" standard to his - Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County at home, plus St Mirren away.

"No disrespect to our opponents - they'll be saying the same as what I'm saying - but we're going into a run of fixtures where there's hopefully a good chance of picking up points," manager Martindale said.

"Our start's been okay, but we should probably be sitting a bit prettier than where we are at this point in time. I'm happy enough with the progress but disappointed we're only sitting with nine points."