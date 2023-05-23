A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Erik ten Hag is Manchester United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. He is also three wins away from recording the club's best season in the following decade at the first time of asking.

United will secure a third-place Premier League finish by beating Chelsea and Fulham at Old Trafford this week. Two wins would also confirm United's second-best points tally since 2013 after the 81 Jose Mourinho picked up in 2017-18.

Before the season, a Champions League return felt like enough to consider the start of the Ten Hag era a success. Finishing in the top three with a trophy, ending a six-year drought at Old Trafford, would be superb.

But, finishing in the top three with the club's first-ever domestic cup double to boot? Now wouldn't that be something?

The only roadblocks in United's way are planet's greatest side, manager and most-prolific striker. And that side just so happens to be hunting the second of three trophies that would match their city rivals' 1999 treble success.

A top-three finish with the club's first-ever domestic cup double, protecting that precious piece of history in the process? I'd personally fund Ten Hag's statue myself.

