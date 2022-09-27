J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the squad for England's Monday night clash with Germany by Gareth Southgate.

This close to the World Cup, and with a number of right-backs apparently ahead of him in the pecking order, it's looking unlikely he'll make the plane to Qatar.

Alexander-Arnold has started the season poorly, but there are many who consider him the best right-back on the planet. His insane creativity from this area of the pitch means he's at very least in the conversation, even if his defensive performances have been below par.

He will be devastated to miss another international competition, given he was also absent for Euro 2020 because of injury, but Jurgen Klopp might be quietly happy.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson are already getting a month off during the World Cup, and it seems like Trent and Spain's Thiago Alcantara, also out of favour internationally, might join them.

That's a host of first-team starters fully rested for the second half of the season.

Coupled with football's unexpected break in September, Liverpool will enter a busy October with a number of injured players back and ready.

W﻿hat do you make of Alexander-Arnold's England omission? Do you hope he misses out on the World Cup to be fresh for Liverpool?

L﻿et us know your thoughts here