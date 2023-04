Sean Goss and Kevin van Veen have both been named in Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' Team of the Week after yet another Mothwerwell win.

Goss and Van Veen both scored free-kicks in the 3-1 triumph at Easter Road, with the Dutchman also scoring from the spot.

Van Veen led the line superbly - he could well break 20 league goals by the season's end.