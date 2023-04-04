S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

A must-win game that, unfortunately, caught us out in the final minutes. Just our luck.

In this instance it boils down to more than just luck, though. We had a near goal that we should have capitalised on. A goal that would have undoubtedly led to a clear triumph, given the sharply contrasting forms.

Failure to win doesn’t just rest on a single player’s error as a multitude of chances weren’t taken.

The best performance we’ve had all season presents a juxtaposition of both frustration and optimism. We didn’t get the result we deserved but if we continue that dynamism and energy, along with some improved decision-making, there’s not an awful lot stopping us.

We were superior in both footballing and class. The latter isn’t particularly hard against Wolves.

The Reds gave us something to largely be proud of. Anticipating that to spill through into our away form seems like a huge feat. But it is doable.

It’s time to take a chance, or two.