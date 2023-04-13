Following Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid we asked if you believe a comeback is possible? Or is the tie over?

Here are some comments:

Denis: Huge chance for Felix that as usual for us this season went begging. The tie is not over, but we need to be ahead at half time to generate the noise and atmosphere required. The bigger question is can we keep Real Madrid from scoring and effectively killing the game?

Samuel: It's over for us unfortunately, where are the goals going to come from? We've got nothing going forward. We've got more chances playing defenders in attacking areas. Our attackers are not goalscorers.

Ruben: It's definitely possible, this season has been torrid, but the fact that we are still in the Champions League shows we have the quality. Mudryk should at least play some of the game at Stamford Bridge. Kante needs to play the whole night or sub him off for Zakaria.

Mike: This tie is effectively over. You can't be seriously telling me that a team that hasn't scored in four games is suddenly going to produce three in one game. How Cucurella starts ahead of Chalobah in the pecking order is beyond me, he was at fault for the red card yesterday.

John: We could turn it but we need a forward who is willing to work hard and be prepared to make runs and shoot - but we haven't got one.