Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest.

Here is what the Wolves boss had to say:

Midfielder Boubacar Traore is available after a groin injury and could make his first appearance since November, while left-back Hugo Bueno is also close to returning to first-team action. Right-back Nelson Semedo is fit to face Forest, but forward Hwang Hee-chan will not be ready to play at the City Ground.

Lopetegui said the decision to overturn the red card shown to unused substitute Matheus Nunes in the loss to Leeds was "fair", meaning the midfielder is available to face Forest.

Asked whether the team wanted revenge for their Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Forest in January, Lopetegui said: "This will be a different competition, different moments and maybe different teams and players. Each match is different."

Lopetegui said "mentality" and "maturity" is important for Wolves to keep their focus on themselves and their own strengths, as they battle with eight other clubs to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

