He said he is excited about a “big test” against “the best football team in the world”, adding: “I am looking forward to it as it will tell us a lot about where we are.”

There are no new injuries but January additions Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior could feature: “Trossard is a player who is willing to make things happen. Jakub is versatile and can play different roles. We needed to recruit in that area and we have done it.”

Arteta said the most important change at Arsenal this season has been “belief”. He added: “Not only ours, but the staff and the players believe and it’s in the atmosphere at our stadium. We are also playing better and earning the right to win games.”

His friendship with Pep Guardiola won’t be affected by their rivalry: “I always hoped I would get to fight for the title with him. It won’t change my friendship with him, how important he is in my life and my profession. But we are both in it to win and defend our clubs in the best possible way.”