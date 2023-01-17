Hearts boss expects nothing but 'tough game' with Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian Robbie Neilson expects Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership visit to be "still a huge test" despite the Dons' weekend exertions.

Aberdeen lost to Rangers in extra time of Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final.

"We were up there earlier in the season and got beat 2-0 and deservedly so," said Neilson.

"I thought Aberdeen played very well that day and made it very difficult for us.

“No matter what happened at the weekend I expect them to make it very difficult for us. They are still coming into a huge game and there will be a full house again at Tynecastle so it’s going to be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.”

Aberdeen are six points shy of third-placed Hearts.

With Hibernian away in the Scottish Cup next up for Hearts on Sunday, defender Kye Rowles says “it's a massive week for the club".

"We understand the importance of getting off to a flyer tomorrow night and extending that little buffer we have in third spot and that's what we are thinking about," said the Australian.

"We don’t want to be wishing on other people's results on where we want to be. We want the fate to be in our hands. Hopefully, tomorrow night we go out there and get a quick start and give it everything to get all three points."