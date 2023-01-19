Killie 'definitely showing signs of improvement' - Power

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Alan Power says Kilmarnock can take belief from running the Old Firm close when they resume their Premiership survival battle.

After back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Celtic in the league and Viaplay Cup semis, Derek McInnes' side lost by the odd goal in five to Rangers on Wednesday following Danny Armstrong's red card.

“It’s credit to the lads that Rangers seemed to be hanging on a little bit in the end,” Irish midfielder Power said.

“We’re trying to take some positives out of the game. We did finish really well and nearly and probably should have got something out of the game.

“We’re disappointed in the goals we conceded given how we defended against Celtic in the past couple of games so there’s a little bit of frustration there.

“We’re definitely showing signs of improvement. Our season won’t be defined by playing against the Old Firm but we have to take that into now the cup game this weekend and the remaining league fixtures and try and get some points on the board.”