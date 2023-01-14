Celtic 1-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "Credit to Derek and his boys, they gave everything. It's a semi-final of a cup and that's what you expect.

"It was a battle today. Conditions made it tough, the pitch made it tough. Credit to my boys again, they always find a way irrespective of what the challenge is. They found a way again today.

"Battling is performance. Performance is giving the best you can under the conditions that are presented to you. There was never any chance that was going to be an open game. It was going to be a game of mistakes, battles.

"Credit to this group, they don't shirk away from that either. If they need to roll their sleeves up, they just do it.

"We haven't needed Joe [Hart] a lot but that's the beauty of him, he's an experienced campaigner. In the big moments he's there and we needed him a couple of times today. Their keeper pulled off a couple of good saves, too. Both keepers played their part.

"I am a lucky man, so maybe it filters through to the players as well."