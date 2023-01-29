Fox hails Djoum influence on and off pitch

Head coach Liam Fox has been impressed by the growing influence of veteran midfielder Arnaud Djoum on his Dundee United squad.

The 33-year-old former Cameroon international moved to Tannadice as a free agent in October and has made 10 appearances so far, six of them starts.

Fox, who previously worked with Djoum at Heart of Midlothian, said: "He's done great. On the pitch, he's had a good impact on games and you can see his fitness levels are back up to where they should be.

"Probably just as importantly is how he's been with the group off the pitch. He trains properly every day and he mixes with everybody. He's a real great guy to have in your squad.

"He's also raised the level in training because boys know if they take too long on the ball in training, Arnaud will come and smash them, regularly, and then pick them up and have a laugh with them.

"He's been brilliant, but I knew what I was getting with Arnaud because of the type of the player and lad he is. I think we're seeing impact on the pitch, which is the main reason I brought him. He doesn't look like a 33-year-old."