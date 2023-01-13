Increased options for Fox as he urges United to show character

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has welcomed a selection headache with attacking midfielders Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett both back in contention to face Hibs on Saturday after injury.

“Any manager wants as many good players as they possibly can, it makes my job more difficult because I have a team to pick and a bench to pick but these are decisions I am looking forward to," he said.

Fox is eager to see his side's reaction following last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Rangers and is hopeful of some "character".

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we bounce back after that second-half performance," he added. "I’m looking to see some character and not let that second-half performance affect us.

“We are under no illusion, it is going to be a difficult game but it is a great place to play. Easter Road is a great stadium and Hibs have some very good players.

“They had a very good result at Motherwell last week so they will be full of confidence. Hopefully it will be an open, end-to-end game.”