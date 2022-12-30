Manchester City have no new injury concerns, with Julian Alvarez and Ruben Dias both still unavailable.

Manager Pep Guardiola may rotate his squad, with Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden in contention to start after being named as substitutes in Wednesday's win at Leeds.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to contention following two months out with a thigh injury.

Conor Coady is expected to start after he was ineligible to face parent club Wolves on Monday, while fellow centre-back Yerry Mina will be assessed.

