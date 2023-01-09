A Tottenham move for Brentford keeper David Raya "makes a lot of sense" according to Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards argues the 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper would be an ideal replacement for Spurs captain Hugo Lloris.

"Raya is a really, really good keeper and is another example of Brentford's astute recruitment," said Edwards.

"He has done really well for them and is one of the most underrated keepers in the Premier League.

"Lloris, to use a cliche, has been a great servant for Spurs but age catches up with everyone and he is 36 now.

"I really like the deal - it makes a lot of sense."

