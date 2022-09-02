Aston Villa have lost 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against reigning champions, with the exception being a 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020.

Manchester City remain unbeaten in their previous 20 away games in the Premier League (W15 D5). In the competition’s history, there have only been four occasions of a longer such run: Liverpool (21 in Feb 2020), Arsenal twice (23 in Sep 2002, 27 in Sep 2004) and Manchester United (29 in Sep 2021).

In 2022, the only current Premier League side to lose more top-flight games than Aston Villa (13) are Everton (15). Since a run of three wins in a row in February and March, Villa have won three of 16 league games (D3 L10).