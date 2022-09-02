Aston Villa v Man City: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa v Manchester City record - 44 Premier League games. Wins: Villa 7, City 28. Goals: Villa 40, City 90. Clean sheets: Villa 5, City 18.

  • Aston Villa have lost 15 of their past 16 Premier League games against reigning champions, with the exception being a 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020.

  • Manchester City remain unbeaten in their previous 20 away games in the Premier League (W15 D5). In the competition’s history, there have only been four occasions of a longer such run: Liverpool (21 in Feb 2020), Arsenal twice (23 in Sep 2002, 27 in Sep 2004) and Manchester United (29 in Sep 2021).

  • In 2022, the only current Premier League side to lose more top-flight games than Aston Villa (13) are Everton (15). Since a run of three wins in a row in February and March, Villa have won three of 16 league games (D3 L10).

  • Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Manchester City, a record for a player in their first five games in the competition. The fastest a player has scored 10 goals is six matches, set by Mick Quinn back in December 1992. He is also looking to become the first-ever player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League appearances.