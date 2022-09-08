Killie boss welcomes fresh attacking impetus

The introduction of Christian Doidge and Jordan Jones can give Kilmarnock fresh attacking impetus, says manager Derek McInnes.

On-loan Hibs striker Doidge is set for a debut against St Johnstone on Saturday, while winger Jones is back from injury sustained on League Cup duty in July.

"Improving those forward areas with different types was always going to be key for us coming up a division," said McInnes.

"The lads we have got up there have done great for me, but having real competition and different options is important. Having Jordan and Christian now available, hopefully we get the benefit of that.

"Jordan is one we brought in to bring speed and a bit of creativity and be a ball carrier and a threat for us.

"Not really having that type to call upon has been a disappointment, but we feel confident now with the rehab he has done he has given himself the best chance to stay fit."

McInnes' options are further bolstered by having goalkeeper Zach Hemming and defenders Chris Stokes Jeriel Dorsett back in contention after lay-offs.

He added: "Obviously Zach has been out for two months so we have to factor that in. He was a key player for us and it's great to have him back on the training pitch."