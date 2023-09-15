James Maddison has won the Premier League player of the month award for August, with boss Ange Postecoglou named manager of the month.

Spurs were unbeaten in their three league games in August, beating Manchester United and Bournemouth and drawing with Brentford.

Postecoglou is the first manager since Huddersfield Town's David Wagner to claim the prize in their first month in the Premier League.

Maddison scored one goal and registered two assists in his first three Premier League games for Tottenham.

Maddison beat out competition from Karou Mitoma, Rodri, Byran Mbuemo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jarrod Bowen to win the first player of the month award of the season.

