This is the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Luton Town since the 1959-60 campaign.

Fulham have only lost one of their past eight Premier League matches against newly promoted opposition at Craven Cottage (W3 D4), going down 2-1 to Leeds United in March 2021.

Luton could become only the second side to lose their first four Premier League matches in their first season in the competition, after Swindon Town in 1993-94. Under Rob Edwards, the Hatters had only lost three of their 25 Championship games last season, excluding play-offs, before earning promotion.

Cottagers striker Raul Jimenez is without a goal in the Premier League since the start of last season. He has attempted 27 shots in 19 appearances without scoring in this time, and his expected goals total of 3.0 is the highest of any player without a goal in the division since the beginning of 2022-23.