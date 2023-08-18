In the latest BBC Newcastle United podcast, the team have been discussing the signing of Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall. True Faith podcaster Charlotte Robson said of the new recruit: "[Chelsea fans] are gutted and furious. I saw him play last season but don't know lot's about him and the Chelsea fans are just gutted.

"Someone I know who does a Chelsea podcast messaged me to say you've got an absolute gem there, that is a massive signing for you."

Newcastle United commentator Matthew Raisbeck also shared the excitement of the transfer: "If that's how Chelsea fans feel, sorry they're signing everyone else and they're breaking their own transfer records aren't they with Moises Caicedo, yet they're upset about losing an 18-year-old that's played just 10 times for their first team. That's the impact that he has made and what they will be losing to Newcastle.

"He's also the prefect profile for Eddie Howe who improves players. He improves young players, he improves players who are in their prime or should be in their prime that are years older than Lewis Hall.

"It makes perfect sense from a Newcastle point of view, less so from a Chelsea point of view, but because of the financial rules and profit and sustainability in the Premier League they would have to do it."

