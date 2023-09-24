Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Key stats

Brighton’s second goal was scored just 16 seconds into the second half by half-time substitute Kaoru Mitoma, the fastest by a substitute in a Premier League game since Sammy Ameobi scored eight seconds into the second half for Newcastle United against Spurs in October 2014.

Brighton have won five of their first six Premier League matches this season (L1). They are the first side, not among the ‘big six’ (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs), to do so since Charlton Athletic in 2005-06.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke has been involved in nine goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances (5 goals, 4 assists). Brighton are only the fourth side he’s scored more than once against in the competition, along with Fulham, Leeds and Leicester (scored two goals against each team).

19-year-old Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez became only the 13th teenager to score an own goal in the Premier League, and the first since Bukayo Saka in November 2020 for Arsenal against Aston Villa.